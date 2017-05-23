Timeline of CryptoCurrency events with sources to learn more.

BITCOIN.ORG & WHITEPAPER INTRODUCTION

Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the bitcoin whitepaper. WhitePaper

FIRST BITCOIN TRANSACTION

The first transaction of Bitcoin currency, in block 170, takes place between Satoshi and Hal Finney, a developer and cryptographic activist.Block #170 (Block Explorer)

BITCOIN EXCHANGE RATE ESTABLISHED

New Liberty Standard opens a service to buy and sell bitcoin, with an initial exchange rate of 1,309.03 BTC to one U.S. Dollar, or about eight hundredths of a cent per bitcoin. The rate is derived from the cost of electricity used by a computer to generate, or “mine” the currency.Archive.org Of Liberty Exchange

FIRST REAL WORLD TRANSACTION

The value of the first bitcoin transactions were negotiated by individuals on the bitcointalk forums with one notable transaction of 10,000 BTC used to indirectly purchase two pizzas delivered by Papa John's.BitCoinTalk Thread

BITCOIN INCREASES TENFOLD

Over a five day period beginning on July 12, the exchange value of Bitcoin increases ten times from US$0.008/BTC to US$0.080/BTC.3 Verifying Records

MtGOX IS ESTABLISHED

The MtGox Bitcoin currency exchange market is established by Jed McCaleb.MtGox Wikipedia

FIRST MAJOR THEFT

Bitcoin Forum member, allinvain, claims that 25,000 BTC were stolen from his wallet. At the time, the exchange rate put the amount close to US$375,000.Bitcoin talk

MARKET CAP EXCEEDS $1 BILLION

Calculated by multiplying the number of Bitcoins in circulation by the last trade on MtGox, the Bitcoin economy exceeds US$1 million. The price on MtGox reached US$0.50/BTC.

You can fly to space with Bitcoin

Virgin Galactic Announces they will accept Bitcoin for space travel trips. Virgin Announcement

Ethereum Genesis Block

The Ethereum project is created and introduces smart contracts. Ethereum Whitepaper

DAO Hack Leads community to the creation of Ethereum Classic

The DAO was a digital decentralized autonomous organization and a form of investor-directed venture capital fund. The Dao Explained

Top 7 CryptoCurrencies Gain Value

Top 7 Crypto Currencies establish themselves and all gain value (Dash, Ethereum Classic. Monero, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum , Bitcoin). CoinDesk

Initial Coin Offering Craze

Several companies raise large amounts of money (as much as $232 million in 10 hours ) through initial coin offerings without showing any product. What Are ICOS?

Over 1000 different crypto currecies

Over 1000 different cryptocurrencies are in the market, all with different purpose but exceeding the market cap and exposure of cryptocurrencies to the whole world. CoinMarketCap.com

Market Cap Exceeds $100 Billion

Calculated on coinmarket cap and reported by techcrunch. $100 Billion Valuation