OCT 2008
BITCOIN.ORG & WHITEPAPER INTRODUCTION
Satoshi Nakamoto introduced the bitcoin whitepaper. WhitePaper
JAN 2009
FIRST BITCOIN TRANSACTION
The first transaction of Bitcoin currency, in block 170, takes place between Satoshi and Hal Finney, a developer and cryptographic activist.Block #170 (Block Explorer)
OCT 2009
$0.0007
BITCOIN EXCHANGE RATE ESTABLISHED
New Liberty Standard opens a service to buy and sell bitcoin, with an initial exchange rate of 1,309.03 BTC to one U.S. Dollar, or about eight hundredths of a cent per bitcoin. The rate is derived from the cost of electricity used by a computer to generate, or “mine” the currency.Archive.org Of Liberty Exchange
FEB 2010
$0.004
FIRST REAL WORLD TRANSACTION
The value of the first bitcoin transactions were negotiated by individuals on the bitcointalk forums with one notable transaction of 10,000 BTC used to indirectly purchase two pizzas delivered by Papa John's.BitCoinTalk Thread
JUL 2010
$0.08
BITCOIN INCREASES TENFOLD
Over a five day period beginning on July 12, the exchange value of Bitcoin increases ten times from US$0.008/BTC to US$0.080/BTC.3 Verifying Records
JUL 2010
$0.08
MtGOX IS ESTABLISHED
The MtGox Bitcoin currency exchange market is established by Jed McCaleb.MtGox Wikipedia
AUG 2010
$0.07
EXPLOIT GENERATES 184 BILLION BITCOINS
.Bitcoin talk #1Bitcoin talk #2
JUL 2011
$14.5
FIRST MAJOR THEFT
Bitcoin Forum member, allinvain, claims that 25,000 BTC were stolen from his wallet. At the time, the exchange rate put the amount close to US$375,000.Bitcoin talk
NOV 2011
$3.41
MARKET CAP EXCEEDS $1 BILLION
Calculated by multiplying the number of Bitcoins in circulation by the last trade on MtGox, the Bitcoin economy exceeds US$1 million. The price on MtGox reached US$0.50/BTC.
Nov 2013
$700
You can fly to space with Bitcoin
Virgin Galactic Announces they will accept Bitcoin for space travel trips. Virgin Announcement
Jul 2015
$280
Ethereum Genesis Block
The Ethereum project is created and introduces smart contracts. Ethereum Whitepaper
Jun 2016
$750
DAO Hack Leads community to the creation of Ethereum Classic
The DAO was a digital decentralized autonomous organization and a form of investor-directed venture capital fund. The Dao Explained
Dec 2016
$800
Top 7 CryptoCurrencies Gain Value
Top 7 Crypto Currencies establish themselves and all gain value (Dash, Ethereum Classic. Monero, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum , Bitcoin). CoinDesk
Mid 2017
$1800
Initial Coin Offering Craze
Several companies raise large amounts of money (as much as $232 million in 10 hours ) through initial coin offerings without showing any product. What Are ICOS?
May 2017
$1800
Over 1000 different crypto currecies
Over 1000 different cryptocurrencies are in the market, all with different purpose but exceeding the market cap and exposure of cryptocurrencies to the whole world. CoinMarketCap.com
Jun 2017
$2400
Market Cap Exceeds $100 Billion
Calculated on coinmarket cap and reported by techcrunch. $100 Billion Valuation
Aug 2017
$3500
Bitcoin "splits" into Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
The community decides to fork the bitcoin project and create Bitcoin Cash to offer quicker transactions. Fork Explained